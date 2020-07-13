Area cities have farmers markets
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Produce is filling the tables of area farmers markets, with the growing season in full swing.
Karen Wingard, market coordinator for Elk River’s site, said the market has berries, tomatoes, cucumbers, greens, onions, kohlrabi, fresh flowers, beans, snap peas, fresh herbs and so much more.
“The market is going great at Elk River so far,” she said. “We are on a wait list for additional vendors so we are at capacity each week. We have a great variety of produce coming in and new items are added each week. New vendors are doing very well and the shoppers are all happy.”
Spacing at the market with stalls gives more space for people to spread out and practice social distancing. Hand washing stations have been used by customers as well, she said.
Power of Produce bags will be handed out starting Aug. 6 and there will be music at some market dates, she said.
Here’s a rundown of details about the Elk River Farmers Market and other area markets.
Big Lake Farmers Market
The Big Lake Farmers Market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 26 and from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday in September. In the first half-hour of the market, seniors, health care providers and people with underlying health concerns are invited to shop. The market is located at Lakeside Park, 101 Lakeshore Drive, Big Lake.
Elk River Farmers Market
The Elk River Farmers Market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 1. The market is located in the Park Plaza parking lot in downtown Elk River.
Nowthen Farmers Market
The Nowthen Farmers Market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 24.
It is located at the corner of Nowthen Boulevard and Viking Road (county roads 5 and 22).
Otsego Farmers Market
The Otsego Farmers Market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 8. It is located in the parking lot of Edina Realty, located at 8690 Parson Ave. across from Target.
Rogers Farmers Market
The Rogers Farmers Market is held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 7. The time from 3 to 3:30 p.m. is reserved for seniors, health care providers and people with underlying health concerns.
The market is located in the downtown parking lot at 12724 Main St. in Rogers, near the veterans memorial and Lions Central Park.
