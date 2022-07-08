Freiberg, Calva and Anderson announce plans to run for 728 Board

by Jim Boyle
Filings will open Aug. 2 for four seats on the Elk River Area School Board, and three newcomers — Mindy Freiberg, J. Brian Calva and John R. Anderson — have already announced their intent to file.
Freiberg has announced her interest in the Election District 1 seat on the Elk River Area School Board. Calva announced his interest in one of the two at-large seats that will be up for a vote. And John R. Anderson also announced his interest for one of the two at-large seats.
Voters will elect two at-large members on Nov. 8 and the Election District 1 and Election District 2 candidates.
Freiberg is a Zimmerman resident and a local business owner who is a childcare provider and preschool teacher. Freiberg and her husband have two school-aged children.
“I want the parents in my community to have a voice and for the students to excel academically — that is why I am running,” Freiberg said. “Since 2020, the Elk River Area Schools have declined academically in reading and math. For example, one-third of sophomores can’t read at their grade level. We need to get back to basics and give our kids the best chance possible at a successful future.”
For more information, contact Freiberg via email at mindyfreibergforisd728@gmail.com or her website www.mindyfreibergforisd728.com/.
Calva has been a family life pastor at Living Waters Church since 2013 and is sales manager at Beaudry Oil and Propane since 2008. He lives in Elk River with his wife and children. Calva also recently concluded three years as a commissioner for the Big Lake Economic Development Authority and served as a short-term missionary in Ukraine.
“I’m running to be the ears for parents who have not felt heard,” Calva said. “We need common sense and traditional values back in our schools, and I’m not afraid to have difficult conversations to bring action and change to our communities.”
For more information, contact Calva via email at JBrianCalvaforisd728@gmail.com or his website www.jbriancalvaforisd728.com.
Anderson recently retired from Emerson Automation Solutions with 37 years of corporate sales and financial experience—both domestically and internationally.
“Parents have lost visibility into their child’s education and the ability to ensure that curriculum aligns with their family values,” Anderson said. “I want to help ensure parents have full transparency into everything from curriculum selection, syllabi review, and public comment at school board meetings. Furthermore, children lost 1-2 years of education during COVID, and families, like mine, with special education children, lost even more. We must get our kids back on track with the basics—reading, writing, and math.”
Anderson and his wife Margaret live in Zimmerman, have seven children, and currently attends Free Grace United Church in Zimmerman. He has earned a master’s degree from Dallas Theological Seminary, a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Science from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Buena Vista College. Anderson has volunteered as a Firearms Safety Instructor for Minnesota and Iowa, Sherburne County Foster Parent, Hope Filled Hands, local homeless shelters, and various other organizations.
For more information, please contact John R. Anderson via email isd728@johnrandersonforisd728.com or his website https://johnrandersonforisd728.com/.
A candidate for the Election District 1 seat must reside within Election District 1 in Independent School District 728 as described below:
•City of Elk River – Ward 1 (Sherburne County)
•City of Elk River – Ward 2 (Sherburne County)
•City of Elk River – Ward 3 (Sherburne County)
•Big Lake Township - P1 (Sherburne County)
•City of Zimmerman - P1/P2 (Sherburne County)
•Livonia Township - P1/P2/P3 (Sherburne County)
•Orrock Township (Sherburne County)
•Baldwin Township - P2 (Sherburne County)
•City of Nowthen - P1 (Anoka County)
•City of Ramsey – W2 P1 (Anoka County)
•City of Ramsey - W2 P2 (Anoka County)
•City of St. Francis (Anoka County)
•Stanford Township (Isanti County)
A candidate for Election District 2 must reside within:
•City of Elk River – Ward 4 (Sherburne County)
•City of Otsego 1A (Wright County)
•City of Otsego 2A (Wright County)
•City of Otsego 3B (Wright County)
• City of Otsego 4B (Wright County)
•City of Albertville 2A (Wright County)
•City of St. Michael P2 (Wright County)
•City of St. Michael P4 (Wright County)
•City of Dayton (Wright County)
•City of Dayton – P1 (Hennepin County)
•City of Dayton – P2 (Hennepin County)
•City of Rogers - P1 (Hennepin County)
•City of Rogers - P2 (Hennepin County)
•City of Rogers - P3 (Hennepin County)
The filing period will open on Aug. 2 and close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
