Submitted photo

A Landwehr Construction crane lifted Big Lake’s Freedom Rock on to a truck from T.J. Potter Trucking at the Martin Marietta quarry in Waite Park on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Freedom Rock will come home to its resting place Saturday, Sept. 19, in Big Lake’s Lakeside Park. It will be painted in 2021 by Freedom Rock artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen.