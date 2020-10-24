Make no mistakes when it comes to your vote, our freedom is at stake. Politics are ugly. War is ugly. We are in a heated political war like none we have ever seen. The Powerful in office are rearing their ugly heads to stay in power.
It is your duty to research the way every candidate running for public office. I can tell you with 100% certainty that Democrat political ads are NOT completely truthful – and some are boldfaced lies. Looking back at old campaign ads would be a waste precious energy, but it would prove they have failed us time and time again.
An outsider, an extraordinarily successful businessman, leaves his life behind, comes to D.C. to save America from its own worst enemy and American politicians are entrenched in a vicious battle to stay in power. Never has this been more evident than over the past four years.
Isn’t it obvious that the Democratic candidates have not fulfilled their promises to work across the aisle? They have done everything in their power to undermine our American president, President Trump, and his family and America. It is shameful, the bias by our media and so-called journalists. How well does that serve you? How well does that serve America? It does not.
History is vital. Big government/Socialist policies lead to communism. Communism leads to poverty. People die in poverty.
Americans have been slowly conditioned by our politicians and government to think that big government will solve every problem we face. Spoiler alert: Big government does not solve problems. Power corrupts. We are witnessing this every day.
Poor government decisions have caused real destruction. Destruction of businesses, personal property, communities, our jobs and our safety and security … American lives. Make no mistake. We’re in a real battle. And this battle costs taxpayers dearly. It sucks.
President Trump puts America first. What a novel idea. Who can be against a president fighting for his country? Pray for him as he continues to fight for America, every single day, against all obstacles, for you. God bless him and God save America. — Brian DeMars, Otsego
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.