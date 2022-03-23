Anna Alex, Harvey Bergstrom, Jenna Bjella, Cheslea Bonk, Liam Carr, Rachel Crawford, Kate Grangroth, Caroline Green, Adam Hague, Haley Hansen, Olivia Hansen, Grace Hanson, Amy Hoskins, Bennett Jordan, Margaret Krueger, Shaun Lee, Gabriel Livingston, Jack Milless, Margaret Nicholson, Beryl Palmer, Kara Paulsen, Karl Pederson, Arica Reesman, Lauren Rishovd, Katelyn Sampson, Elana Sederholm, Devon Shaw, Lindsay Stiegler, Molly Stroh, Jessica Waldron, Sophia Wetherille, Mya Yoder
Nowthen
Clayton Paquin
Otsego
Sarah Barry, Andrew Casar, Joy Erlandson, Abigail Frandsen, Mia Grabau, Jordan Hanauska, Olivia Kanzler, Anthony Kath, Madison Postuma, Tala Reinbold, Hannah Sinton, Hunter Stull, Carlee Watters
Ramsey
Riley Baines, Alexander Besch, Nuala Cacek, Jordan DeRosa, Lianna Erhart, Gabriel Jordan-Huffman, Abby Laskowski, Andrea Li, Thanh Luong, Zachary McShane, Amera Poppen, Elizabeth Spleiss, Alexis Tonsager, Morgan Ulland, Sophie Westervelt, Maxwell Widstrom, Hannah Woody
Rogers
Carter Barbeln, Sydney Berry, Bethel Biniam, Emily Cendejas-Garcia, Grace Eiden, Aili Evans, Michael Feldkamp, Ella Frantzen, Alaina Gadtke, Ryan Getz, Alex Hedlund, Drew Hommerding, Benjamin Johnson, Shanda Johnson, Eric Judge, Chase Lamotte, Isabella Larson, Matthew McCormick, Sylvia Michael, Luke Quale, Carson Sabinash, Hillary Sann, Meghan Schaeffer, Emma Schaupp, Aydin Scherber, Emma Schindhelm, Zachary Schmitz, Eve Selken, Melissa Solem, Macy Soppeland, Zacharie Strombeck, Jada Wald, Ethan Wilcox, Thomas Windle
Zimmerman
Josie Berg, Robert Campbell, Daniel Cockcroft, Brea Fahrner, Nils Franke, Caitlin Hackbarth, Rebecca Schmit, Jamison Ward
Graduations:
Baylor University, Texas
Zimmerman
Lacie Peterson, master of science in communication sciences and disorders, graduate school
South Dakota State University
Elk River
Matia Person, BS, college of arts, humanities and social sciences
Otsego
Joshua Achuka, BS, nursing
Zimmerman
Courtney Gordon, AA, college of arts, humanities and social sciences
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Nowthen
Landon Henjum, BS, exercise and sport science major: exercise science - pre-professional track
Ramsey
Josh Barker, BS, general studies major; Jessica Liychik, BS, early childhood through middle childhood education major, highest honors
