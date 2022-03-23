Dean’s lists:

South Central College

Elk River

Samuel Glasgow, Drew Kiersted

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Elk River

Anna Alex, Harvey Bergstrom, Jenna Bjella, Cheslea Bonk, Liam Carr, Rachel Crawford, Kate Grangroth, Caroline Green, Adam Hague, Haley Hansen, Olivia Hansen, Grace Hanson, Amy Hoskins, Bennett Jordan, Margaret Krueger, Shaun Lee, Gabriel Livingston, Jack Milless, Margaret Nicholson, Beryl Palmer, Kara Paulsen, Karl Pederson, Arica Reesman, Lauren Rishovd, Katelyn Sampson, Elana Sederholm, Devon Shaw, Lindsay Stiegler, Molly Stroh, Jessica Waldron, Sophia Wetherille, Mya Yoder

Nowthen

Clayton Paquin

Otsego

Sarah Barry, Andrew Casar, Joy Erlandson, Abigail Frandsen, Mia Grabau, Jordan Hanauska, Olivia Kanzler, Anthony Kath, Madison Postuma, Tala Reinbold, Hannah Sinton, Hunter Stull, Carlee Watters

Ramsey

Riley Baines, Alexander Besch, Nuala Cacek, Jordan DeRosa, Lianna Erhart, Gabriel Jordan-Huffman, Abby Laskowski, Andrea Li, Thanh Luong, Zachary McShane, Amera Poppen, Elizabeth Spleiss, Alexis Tonsager, Morgan Ulland, Sophie Westervelt, Maxwell Widstrom, Hannah Woody

Rogers

Carter Barbeln, Sydney Berry, Bethel Biniam, Emily Cendejas-Garcia, Grace Eiden, Aili Evans, Michael Feldkamp, Ella Frantzen, Alaina Gadtke, Ryan Getz, Alex Hedlund, Drew Hommerding, Benjamin Johnson, Shanda Johnson, Eric Judge, Chase Lamotte, Isabella Larson, Matthew McCormick, Sylvia Michael, Luke Quale, Carson Sabinash, Hillary Sann, Meghan Schaeffer, Emma Schaupp, Aydin Scherber, Emma Schindhelm, Zachary Schmitz, Eve Selken, Melissa Solem, Macy Soppeland, Zacharie Strombeck, Jada Wald, Ethan Wilcox, Thomas Windle

Zimmerman

Josie Berg, Robert Campbell, Daniel Cockcroft, Brea Fahrner, Nils Franke, Caitlin Hackbarth, Rebecca Schmit, Jamison Ward

Graduations:

Baylor University, Texas

Zimmerman

Lacie Peterson, master of science in communication sciences and disorders, graduate school

South Dakota State University

Elk River

Matia Person, BS, college of arts, humanities and social sciences

Otsego

Joshua Achuka, BS, nursing

Zimmerman

Courtney Gordon, AA, college of arts, humanities and social sciences

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Nowthen

Landon Henjum, BS, exercise and sport science major: exercise science - pre-professional track

Ramsey

Josh Barker, BS, general studies major; Jessica Liychik, BS, early childhood through middle childhood education major, highest honors

