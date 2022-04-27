Dean’s lists:

Bemidji State University

Elk River

Paige Anderson, Tanner Brehmer, Samuel Droogsma, Faith Larom, Joseph Sullivan

Nowthen

Phillip Cronky

Otsego

Nikolas Hosier, Kaelyn Kimmick, Ryan Makela, Lilian Wade

Ramsey

Brandon Frankfurth, Emma Huelsnitz, Hayley Myhre, Chloe Smith, Jacob Super

Rogers

William Andersen, Edie Frantzen

Zimmerman

Avary Anderson, Cassidy Baker, Ashley Hoheisel, Victoria Oas, Caitlin Steiskal

