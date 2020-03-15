Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.04 Subd. 3, and Emergency Meeting of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners is hereby given. The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at the Sherburne County Government Center at 6:30PM to discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak and County Response.
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.021 and under a state-declared health emergency, the County Board of Commissioners may employ allowed flexibility in facilitating Commissioner participation in this meeting via in person attendance, via telephone or via interactive teleconferencing.
The Meeting will be open and accessible to the public but the County will be practicing social distancing for public attending this meeting (minimum 6ft apart). The Meeting will also be live broadcast via Sherburne County’s Youtube channel.
Questions or comments may be directed to Bruce Messelt, Sherburne County Administrator, at bruce.messelt@co.sherburne.mn.us or at 651.600.0120.
