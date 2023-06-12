Elk River Elks Mascot
mpaulsen

6th Grade - A Honor Roll - Term 4 - Salk Middle School

Imran Abdulaziz, Mohammed Akingbade, Oluwadarasimi Akinruli, Macie Backman, Yayah Bah, Roman Banck, Hisham Basha, Gracily Belair, Callie Berg, Gavin Besonen, Spencer Blonigen, Bailey Blum, Jaiden Burley, Jackson Busch, Logan Chandler, Vincent Chase, William Christy, Kale Cufaude, Isabelle Dahl, Teegan Daleiden, Bree Denis, Inara DoBrava, Peyton Ekey, Sophia Eng, Jacey Fishback, Isaac Fisher, Jacob Flahave, Brady Flynn, Parker Frolik, Easton Graber, Kaitlin Grenier, Rosa Haapala, Kenzie Hackenmueller, Owen Hagen, Greyson Hake, Ian Hancock, Hannah Hanson, Kaeden Hanson, Jacob Hartl, Reese Heinen, Avery Hemmer, Jeffrey Ibister, Binta Jalloh, Fadima Jalloh, Molly Johnson, Bennett Juillerat, Lyla Junge, Lela Karpeh, Austin Karst, Layne Keeler, Gianna Kimaiga, Zachary Kolaru, Nevaeh Kriech, Owen Lambertz, Keira McKeehan, Mackenzie Meyer, Ava Moeding, Farhan Mohammed, Carmen Murray, Natalie Mwaga, Toluwase Ola, Delaney Olson, Javier Pampusch, Samantha Paulsen, Oliver Pendergrass, Lola Pratt, Omar Ramos, Harper Reil, Annabelle Rekstad, Levi Remiger, William Rogers, Hensley Rosenberg, Luella Rustad, Kaia Salo, Myah Schaffran, Genevieve Severson, Grant Skoog, Riley Smedstad, Bentley Smith, Henry Sonntag, Matthew Steinke, Titus Stoneberg, Kira Stotler, Alyana Stout, Audrey Strehler, Ayyub Tahir, Gabriella Tenboer, Alexandra Thom, Elliott Thompson, Ethan Toft, Beau Uecker, Milo VanAvery, Samantha Vang, Sophia Vang, Taegan Vang, Sawyer Vasseur, Sarah Voigt, William Voigt, Christopher Wilcox, Elizabeth Woodworth, Brandi Wuollet, Edison Xiong, Nehemiah Xiong

Tags

Load comments