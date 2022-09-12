For those who want to relive some memories of their younger days at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis and still be captivated by something new, The Suburbs 6 p.m. concert Friday, Sept. 16, at Summerfield Amphitheater in St. Michael should fit the bill.
Longtime fans of the Twin Cities rock band will be able to get their dose of “Love is the Law,” “Rattle My Bones,” and “Cows,” but also hear some of the group’s fresh tunes from their three records released in the past five years.
For those who haven’t caught up with the creative outburst from Suburbs original members Chan Poling and Hugo Klaers, along with an all-star lineup of musicians, they are in for a treat.
“Si Sauvage,” “Hey Muse!” and 2021’s “Poets Party” have received plenty of critical acclaim for the new energy The Suburbs have brought to the dance party vibe with a little bit of been-around-the-block wisdom.
Poling said that “Poets Party” is one of his favorite Suburbs records.
“Very eclectic and musical,” he said in a recent email interview with the newspaper. “It’s been … all of the above! Fun, difficult, a breeze, challenging, rejuvenating, etc! I love writing songs and I’ve got one of the greatest rock bands with which to collaborate and realize my ideas.”
Poling manages to keep concertgoers with one foot grounded in The Suburbs iconic past when they released a string of classic records in the 1980s, and one foot in the present, cranking out supercharged, sonic delights with new songs like “Turn The Radio On,” “Hey Muse!” and “Buckle My Head.”
“We love to mix it up and play brand new stuff as well as dig back to the early punky-funky tunes from the late ‘70’s,” Poling said.
He said the band, which includes saxophonist Max Ray of the Wallets and guitarist Stevie Brantseg of the Phones, enjoys they hell out of playing the old songs and fans appreciate the continuity by hearing some of their favorites.
“There’s no denying that the original line-up of the band that put out the early classic albums was the genesis, and a real powerhouse,” Poling said. “But the new members bring excellence and real artistic power all their own, to such an extent that - for me, now, in this time - it’s as good a band as I’ve ever been in.”
The Suburbs have been playing a series of high profile shows in the past year, including a “Poets Party” release gig at the 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, a March show at the Palace Theater in St. Paul and a “Love is the Law” pub ale release party at Bald Man Brewing Co. in Eagan.
Poling said the reception at the concerts have been very positive with great crowds.
“I haven’t taken so many fan photos and signed as many T-shirts since I was a kid,” he said.
The enthusiasm might be linked to a bit of post-pandemic, pent-up demand. In the past two years, indoor shows and a lot of outdoor gigs were put on hold during the pandemic, and it seems that recent months have served as something akin to a rebirth for live music.
“After the long slog of the pandemic restrictions - folks are really happy to be out again, dancing and grooving to real music played by live artists,” Poling said. “Certainly for me, making new music keeps me young and moving and gives me great happiness. I’d say the audiences at Suburbs shows are 80% our age - mid-age - but we get curious music fans of all ages who love alternative, artful, tuneful, original music - fans of the 70s and 80s heyday - of which we are pretty darn good representatives.”
As for the immediate future for the band, Poling said the Summerfield show will be the last one of the year.
“We are shooting for chilling out this winter and writing etc. but pretty sure we’ll return again to The Palace in St. Paul again early next year,” he said.
With this being the last chance to catch The Suburbs live before the calendar turns to 2023, Poling leaves those on the fence with this: “A Suburbs show always feels good, the energy is fun and our audiences are on their feet dancing from the get-go. And rocking outdoors on a beautiful Minnesota fall day? Heavenly.”
