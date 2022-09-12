suburbs mn

The Suburbs will play at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Summerfield Amphitheater in St. Michael.

 Photo from The Suburbs

For those who want to relive some memories of their younger days at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis and still be captivated by something new, The Suburbs 6 p.m. concert Friday, Sept. 16, at Summerfield Amphitheater in St. Michael should fit the bill.

Longtime fans of the Twin Cities rock band will be able to get their dose of “Love is the Law,” “Rattle My Bones,” and “Cows,” but also hear some of the group’s fresh tunes from their three records released in the past five years.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

