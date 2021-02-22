vaping poster

A free virtual event for parents, “Clearing the Cloud on Vaping,” will be held from 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Rogers High School Assistant Principal Ryan Johnson will be the facilitator. Other participants will be Amy Berglund of the Rogers Police Department; Mike Zeman, Rogers High School assistant principal; Paul Fischer, Fairview; Aaron Lindquist, Rogers High School teacher; and Molly Schmidtke, community outreach coordinator with the Association for Nonsmokers-MN.

The link to the live feed Zoom webinar is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83724398896#success.

The event is part of Independent School District 728’s 2021 Parent Ed Series. For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/isd728.org/preventionsafetyparentpage/parent-ed.

