Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge invites people of all ages to a free Afternoon Snowshoe from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The event will be held at the refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Ave. NW, Zimmerman.
The refuge will provide adult and child size snowshoes, or bring your own, to use while exploring the oak savanna and prairie habitats. Refuge volunteers will be available to help people learn to snowshoe. Explore independently or join volunteer-led guided hikes at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
There also will be a bonfire and refreshments provided by the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
Inside the Oak Savanna Learning Center, learn about modern and traditional snowshoes, see animal artifacts including pelts, shells and taxidermy, and work on a nature craft to take home. The Eagle’s Nest Nature Store will also be open during the event.
In the event of inadequate snow levels, the event will be canceled. For more information, contact the refuge at 763-389-3323 or Sherburne@fws.gov.
Can’t make the Afternoon Snowshoe? The refuge offers free same-day snowshoe checkout at refuge headquarters Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The latest snowshoe checkout is at 2:30 p.m. and snowshoes must be returned by 3:30. The refuge requires at least 4 inches of snow for snowshoe checkout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.