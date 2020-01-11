Free classes are being offered this winter at the Elk River Library, located at 13020 Orono Parkway.
•Safety Awareness/Basic Self Defense Class. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The class will be taught by a member of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
•Crafternoon: Learn to Knit with Pamela Whitcomb. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. This class will teach the basics - holding knitting needles and yarn, knit and purl stitches and casting on and off. Participants will work on a garter-edged potholder.
•Crafternoon: Create a Hand-Stamped Cuff Bracelet with Jen Anfinson. 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Learn two jewelry techniques - jewelry stamping and metal bending, and create a hand-stamped cuff bracelet.
Registration is required for these classes; go to https://griver.org/events or call the Elk River Library at 763-441-1641.
