Central Minnesota Housing Partnership’s free Home Stretch workshop will be offered Thursday, Jan. 9, in Elk River.

The seminar runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway.

Industry experts will cover a variety of topics including credit and budgeting, mortgage options and down payment assistance, real estate basics and the closing process, and home maintenance and insurance.

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Registration is required. To sign up visit cmhp.net or call 320-258-0681.

