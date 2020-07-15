Learn more about preserving food as Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator presents free webinars on food preservation.
Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:
•How to Freeze Food for Safe and Tasty Results, July 16, 10-11 a.m.; Register: https://z.umn.edu/freezefood
•Basics of Home Canning: Safety First, July 22, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homecanning
•Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers! July 30, 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homepickling
•Preserving Tomatoes, Aug. 3, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/preservingtomatoes
•Dry it: You’ll like it! Aug. 20, 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/dryit
•Preserving Fall Vegetables, Sept. 10, 10-11 a.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fallvegetables
•Safely Fermenting Food at Home, Sept. 29, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fermenting
Can’t join the webinars? Check out the food preservation resources on the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.