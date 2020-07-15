Learn more about preserving food as Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator presents free webinars on food preservation.

Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:

•How to Freeze Food for Safe and Tasty Results, July 16, 10-11 a.m.; Register: https://z.umn.edu/freezefood

•Basics of Home Canning: Safety First, July 22, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homecanning

•Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers! July 30, 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homepickling

•Preserving Tomatoes, Aug. 3, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/preservingtomatoes

•Dry it: You’ll like it! Aug. 20, 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/dryit

•Preserving Fall Vegetables, Sept. 10, 10-11 a.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fallvegetables

•Safely Fermenting Food at Home, Sept. 29, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fermenting

Can’t join the webinars? Check out the food preservation resources on the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.

