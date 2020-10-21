The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials and the city of Monticello to offer free COVID-19 testing in Monticello.
The testing event in Monticello began Oct. 20 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Great River Soccer Club (indoor facility). Testing is free, available to anyone with or without symptoms and will not require insurance.
“Testing plays a key role in our efforts to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 virus by helping people find out if they’ve contracted the virus so they can take steps to protect those they are close to who might be vulnerable to serious complications,” said Monticello Mayor Brian Stumpf. “I encourage folks to come out and get tested.”
Added Hannah Woods, emergency preparedness planner with Wright County Public Health, “testing uncovers positive cases earlier and slows the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The longer it takes for someone to find out they’re positive, the more likely it is they can unknowingly spread it to others.”
Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting tested helps people know they if have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications.
To avoid long lines, pre-register for a time slot. Visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/monticello for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
