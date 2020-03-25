The YMCA is partnering with The Sheridan Story to provide free, nourishing food to families in the community to ensure youth have food during this unprecedented pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, March 25, families can stop by the front door at the Elk River YMCA and take a free bag of food. YMCA membership is not required. Supplies are limited. People are asked to practice social distancing when picking up food.
Food pick up is available Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
More than 10,000 food bags containing nearly 40,000 meals are being provided by The Sheridan Story and are available at 26 YMCA locations in the Twin Cities, Hudson and Rochester, including the Elk River YMCA.
“We have swiftly shifted to a model that can rapidly respond to the drastically larger food gap caused by statewide school closures, and the YMCA is a key partner making it possible to serve children and families,” said Rob Williams, executive director of The Sheridan Story.
“We are grateful to partner with The Sheridan Story to ensure all of our families in our community have access to food during this very difficult time and no child goes hungry,” said Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities.
For more information on the YMCA food distribution locations, go to www.ymcamn.org/food-distribution.
For those who may not have easy access to a Y, The Sheridan Story has been working closely with over 31 districts in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to provide food at their designated food distribution points for their students. For families needing food, they should contact the school district in which they live to find out what nutrition resources are available during this time. Most school districts will not require enrollment of a child in the district in order to receive assistance; help is available to all children who reside within a district’s boundaries.
For more information on how to support YMCA community response programs and services, visit ww.ymcamn.org/give. For information on how to support The Sheridan Story, go to www.thesheridanstory.org/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.