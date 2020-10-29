Free at-home COVID-19 saliva testing is available for people who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms. These tests are currently available to Minnesotans who live in a number of counties including Wright.

Visit COVID-19 Test at Home at https://tinyurl.com/yy4rvuhq to learn more or order a test that will be shipped to your home, along with a prepaid package to return it.

Free saliva testing locations are also available in Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Mankato, Moorhead, St. Cloud, and Winona. Sign up for an appointment or learn more at COVID-19 Community Saliva Testing at https://tinyurl.com/y3ewc2sd.

Load comments