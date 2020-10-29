Free at-home COVID-19 saliva testing is available for people who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms. These tests are currently available to Minnesotans who live in a number of counties including Wright.
Visit COVID-19 Test at Home at https://tinyurl.com/yy4rvuhq to learn more or order a test that will be shipped to your home, along with a prepaid package to return it.
Free saliva testing locations are also available in Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Mankato, Moorhead, St. Cloud, and Winona. Sign up for an appointment or learn more at COVID-19 Community Saliva Testing at https://tinyurl.com/y3ewc2sd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.