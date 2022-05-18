Linda Frederick submitted her resignation from the Zimmerman City Council on April 28, nearly one month after suffering a stroke.
“I’m just going to miss it so much,” she told the Star News earlier this week. “I love this city.”
Frederick said she suffered the stroke at the end of March and missed meetings in April.
Zimmerman City Administrator Randy Piasecki said City Hall staff was surprised and saddened to hear the news of her stroke.
“We were hoping she would be able to continue,” said Piasecki, who has known Frederick since 1994 when he was hired. Frederick was on the council that hired him. She has been both a mayor and council member, but not consecutively all these years.
The council on April 18 appointed fellow Council Member Mike Dahl as her temporary alternate to the Fire Board to act in her place as needed and until she could rejoin council activities.
Frederick said she has been learning how to use her right arm and right hand again as well as how to walk in the wake of the stroke. She has returned home and receives home health care services.
The Zimmerman City Council accepted her resignation at its May 2 meeting.
She told the Star News she plans to continue following the council on television while working to rehabilitate herself. The stroke, however, has taken away her mobility, which ultimately was the reason she decided to resign at this time.
Her term expires at the end of this year. Dave Earenfight, who continues to serve on the planning commission after years of being the mayor, agreed to fill out the remainder of the term.
Clerk/Treasurer Kary Tillmann told the council it needed to make its best effort to appoint a person but could not choose to leave the seat vacant. Because there is less than two years remaining on her term, a special election is not required.
Filings for the November election will open in July.
