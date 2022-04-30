by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Four of the five Sherburne County commissioner seats will be on the ballot this fall, in the wake of a redistricting plan adopted Tuesday, April 26, by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.
Two of the commissioner districts — District 2 and District 4 — have terms that are up this year. District 2 is currently represented by Raeanne Danielowski, of Big Lake, and the District 4 seat is now held by Felix Schmiesing, of Palmer Township. Schmiesing announced earlier this month that he is retiring after 20 years on the County Board and will not run for reelection.
Two other commissioner elections in District 1 and District 3 are triggered by redistricting — the process of redrawing the boundaries of the county commissioner districts to account for population changes after the 2020 census. Barb Burandt, of Elk River, currently represents District 1 and Tim Dolan, also of Elk River, represents District 3.
The only commissioner seat that will not be up for election this fall is District 5. Lisa Fobbe, of Princeton, currently represents that district.
The county is required to redistrict every 10 years after a new census is completed to ensure that the people of each district are equally represented. A public hearing on the matter was held April 5.
Sherburne County’s population now stands at 97,183. Divided by the five commissioner districts, that equals 19,437 as the optimal population per district.
Much of the Sherburne County commissioner district map remains unchanged under the redistricting plan adopted Tuesday. The only changes are in the Ward 2 and 4 boundaries in Elk River, according to Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber. Those changes affect the districts represented by Burandt and Dolan.
In a related matter, the County Board also set the length of terms for county commissioners at either two or four years, to provide for staggered terms.
Fobbe’s original term expires in two years and that will not change. Commissioners elected this fall in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will serve four-year terms and the commissioner elected in District 1 will serve for two years. All terms after that will be for four years.
Burandt, who represents District 1, had offered to have that district’s term in the 2022 election be for two years rather than four, and the other commissioners agreed to that. Districts 1 and 3 both include parts of the city of Elk River, and that will ensure that the terms for those two commissioner seats are staggered, rather than up for election in the same year as they have been in the past.
Candidates for county commissioner may file from May 17 until May 31.
