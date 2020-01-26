Four local teachers are candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 134 candidates, including four from the Elk River Area School District.
The local candidates are Lisa Becker, Scott Lillestrand, Deb Colburn and Natasha Goudy.
These four candidates and the other 130 have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
This year’s program will name the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.
