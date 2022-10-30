Four candidates seek two seats on Zimmerman City Council: Travis Wiskur

Travis Wiskur
Address: 26283 22nd St W, Zimmerman, Minnesota 55398.
Family: Married with three children
Education: Local 10 Sheet Metal Trade School
Age: 33
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
Member of the Zimmerman Park Board since 2014. Volunteer for our youth sports. Veteran. Member of the American Legion, Post 560. Captain of neighborhood watch program. Cubmaster for local Cub Scout Pack 91.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Improve our local parks. More opportunities for our youth. Strengthen our community bond. Plan for a brighter and bigger future for Zimmerman. 3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Being an active volunteer in our youth sports and organizations.
4. What prompted you to run for Zimmerman City Council?
I grew up here and am raising my family here. I want to see Zimmerman continue to grow and thrive.
5. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked most and why?
The decision I liked the most was paving the parking lot of Lions Park.
6. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked least and why?
Not enough investment into our city parks as far as infrastructure for our youth. We are further behind compared to other cities similar in size.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
Some experience in large budgets related to work. My approach for budgeting for the city would be more accountability for funds. At this time, I don’t know of any city services I would like to see reduced.
8. Highway 169 in Elk River is being converted to a freeway. The city of Zimmerman continues to work with Sherburne County on the future CSAH 4/Highway 169 interchange and the reconstruction of the intersections and road segment on Fremont Avenue between County Road 45 and 10th Street West. Both projects are currently in design with the county while they work to secure funding. What are the challenges that will surface if the funding isn’t secured in a timely fashion?
We will see an increase in traffic volume which may cause major delays in our area. It also may potentially cause the intersection to be more dangerous than it is currently.
9. If the funding is secured in a timely fashion, what will be the opportunities before the city? What would you hope to be able to say about Zimmerman in 10 years after the interchange is constructed?
Safety is my main concern regarding pedestrians and drivers. I’m hopeful with easier access on and off the highway that Zimmerman will be able to flourish along the Highway 169 in the next 10 years.
10. Preliminary talks between officials representing the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors and the Zimmerman City Council began in 2021 to explore the possibility of a merger of the city and township. If elected, what will your approach be to considering this possibility? What are the most important factors in your mind?
I am open and hopeful for the merger of the city and township. Making the merger effortless and keeping all citizens’ concerns in mind.
