Four candidates seek two seats on Zimmerman City Council: Larry Farber

Larry Farber
Address: 25514 12th St W, Zimmerman, Minnesota 55398
Family: Divorced and remarried to Mary Farber, a Zimmerman Elementary School art teacher; Three sons: Jason Farber, 39; Jacob Farber, 37; and Joey Farber, 35. I have 6 Grandchildren, 2 Step Children, Lizzie Johnson, 23; and Logan Johnson 19.
Education: Graduated Edina West 1975, AA Degree Criminal Justice, BA Degree Criminal Justice and Public Administration
Age: 65
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I have been a public servant for 29 years as a police officer, 4 years Elk River Police Department and 25 years with Fridley Police Department. I also served on the City Council for 12 years with the city of Elk River and 4 years as a Sherburne County Commissioner. I understand city government as an employee and elected leader. I know local government and what it takes to be effective. At the local government level you truly do answer to the public which I encourage and look forward to. I am proud to say I have no criminal record, which I believe is important in the current climate we live in today.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•The Highway 169 and CSAH 4 interchange would be a top priority. That intersection is one of the most dangerous in the state. The interchange will not only add safety, but will unite the City of Zimmerman, which has been divided too long. Constant pressure is needed until it is funded.
•I would revisit Zimmerman’s Comprehensive Plan for future growth because of the interchange and other road improvements.
•Public safety is always a concern which includes police, fire and ambulance services. Working with these services is a constant ongoing process needed to ensure the best service for the citizens of Zimmerman.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
My biggest accomplishment in public office would be on my first year as an Elk River city council person. I ran because Elk Park Center was being proposed as a very dense commercial project with no talk about safety or who was paying for public improvements. The original proposal which I was part of was voted down and very contentious. It was not popular, everyone wanted Target, Cub, Menards etc. This could have cost tax payers a lot of money if the big picture was not looked at.
4. What prompted you to run for Zimmerman City Council?
I have always loved public service and worked 29 years as a police officer and 16 years of elected office. I am well aware of the rapid growth in our area and city. I believe I can bring my experience from Elk River’s growth to Zimmerman I know what we did right and what we struggled with. I don’t have all the answers but my experience can help.
5. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked most and why?
I liked the forward thinking of having a new modern fire department and civic center. The city is growing so having a state of the art fire department is important for the city and Livonia Township. The civic center is very important in having meeting space, event space, and space for shows etc. There is never enough space in any city so this is a good step forward.
6. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked least and why?
The vacancy for the city council seat this past spring. I believe the council should be transparent in their decisions. In this case the last meeting in April the council was notified of Council Person Frederick was ill. The next meeting the council was advised of the resignation letter. The city clerk explained replacement options to the council at length. When finished a motion to accept the resignation was made and passed immediately followed by a motion to appoint Dave Earenfight to fill the spot. There was no discussion as to what to do, or discuss any other possible names. This was very disappointing. How do you make a decision with no discussion?
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
All of my elected experience was working with larger budgets in a growing city and county. My approach to budgets is that of a fiscal conservative. I would not look at reducing services in a growing city but would look at all costs in the various departments to ensure costs can be justified. The thought of adding people to the city is a reality and without being part of the process I can only speculate at this time, which isn’t fair. I can promise you I don’t like taxes going up anymore than the next person and if they do you need to justify why.
8. Highway 169 in Elk River is being converted to a freeway. The city of Zimmerman continues to work with Sherburne County on the future CSAH 4/Highway 169 interchange and the reconstruction of the intersections and road segment on Fremont Avenue between County Road 45 and 10th Street West. Both projects are currently in design with the county while they work to secure funding. What are the challenges that will surface if the funding isn’t secured in a timely fashion?
If funding is not secured in a timely fashion the problems of traffic safety and congestion will be very frustrating and concerning. The approach would be to work with our county sheriff and engineers to find any temporary solutions to ensure safety. There is no easy answer to this problem if it happens.
9. If the funding is secured in a timely fashion, what will be the opportunities before the city? What would you hope to be able to say about Zimmerman in 10 years after the interchange is constructed?
If the funding is secured the interchange and road improvements will make the city unified, no highway division anymore. The opportunities are great and the roads are a great beginning, but planning needs to be an intricate part starting with how to ensure development is done properly.
I would hope to say in 10 years after the interchange that the city had the foresight to do great planning in making the city a beautiful destination spot.
10. Preliminary talks between officials representing the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors and the Zimmerman City Council began in 2021 to explore the possibility of a merger of the city and township. If elected, what will your approach be to considering this possibility? What are the most important factors in your mind?
I have heard talk of a merger for many years as a resident and have not seen anything. The approach that I would take would be to educate myself as to what has been discussed and done up to this point. If elected, I would make my decision based on those facts and through public input. The decision has to make financial sense as well. I do not have the facts or input from the public to make a decision. I can’t make decisions on what I want.... that’s not my job.
