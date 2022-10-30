Four candidates seek two seats on Zimmerman City Council: Harley Wells

Harley Wells
Address: PO Box 373, Zimmerman, Minnesota 55398
Family: Married to wife, Leanne Wells for 55 years with two grown married daughters, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Education: Graduated from North Minneapolis High School, St. Cloud State College
Age: 79 years
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
•Served six years in the U.S. Army.
•Retired after 32 years with Bell Industries as Divisional Credit Manager and Traffic Manager
•Four years on Planning and Zoning Commission
•Five years on City Council
•Seventeen years as mayor of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota
•Six years on SBM Fire Department Board with City of Blaine, Minnesota
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•Public Safety
a. Maintain and fund our excellent fire department.
b. Provide adequate sheriff’s department coverage to match our community growth.
•Concerns over the reconstruction of the interchange at County Road 4 and Highway 169.
•Annexation proposed by Livonia Township Board of Supervisors and the Zimmerman City Council.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
While on the Spring Lake Park City Council; and mayor, completing a five-year street management project to bring the infrastructure (30-year-old streets) up to current standards, and by doing so increasing property values. Also improving Public Safety.
4. What prompted you to run for Zimmerman City Council?
There are some large decisions to be made in the coming years that will affect all of the residents of Zimmerman both in residential and commercial. I would like to use my past experience to help with those decisions and make sure Zimmerman continues to be a great city to live and raise a family, along with being an excellent place to have a business.
5. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked most and why?
Their decision to continue to push the state and county to move forward on the reconstruction of the intersection of County Road 4 and Highway 169 and to include the adjoining road segments of the interchange so that there is smooth traffic flow and proper access from all adjoining roadways.
6. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked least and why?
I really don’t have one that I liked least. The one that comes to mind is a decision not finalized yet and that is annexation. There are too many questions and concerns that have to be answered. We have to move with caution.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
I have worked with budgets, in excess of 2.5 million for the 22 years on the Council and as mayor of Spring Lake Park.
There is only one approach to a budget, and that is zero-based budgeting. All expenses must be justified and are analyzed by starting from a “zero base” at the beginning of the budget process.
As stated above – all city services need to be analyzed prior to even considering being cut. Cutting services is the last option of any city budget. New items need to also be analyzed to the need before including in a budget.
8. Highway 169 in Elk River is being converted to a freeway. The city of Zimmerman continues to work with Sherburne County on the future CSAH 4/Highway 169 interchange and the reconstruction of the intersections and road segment on Fremont Avenue between County Road 45 and 10th Street West. Both projects are currently in design with the county while they work to secure funding. What are the challenges that will surface if the funding isn’t secured in a timely fashion?
The primary concern would be increases in project cost and future interruption for traffic on County Road 4. If funding from the county came at the same time as county/state funding for the interchange and both projects could be done together – savings in costs and shorter duration of disruption to traffic.
9. If the funding is secured in a timely fashion, what will be the opportunities before the city? What would you hope to be able to say about Zimmerman in ten years after the interchange is constructed?
If funding is secured, I believe, the city has the opportunity to secure improvement and safe access to the city proper. Preserving the city as a place people want to come to and live and shop. We need to work hard to prevent Zimmerman from becoming bypassed like our neighbors to the north when Highway 169 was changed. We need to protect our merchants and provide safe transportation lanes for our residents.
10. Preliminary talks between officials representing the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors and the Zimmerman City Council began in 2021 to explore the possibility of a merger of the city and township. If elected, what will your approach be to considering this possibility? What are the most important factors in your mind?
Any merger or annexation involving Livonia Township and the City of Zimmerman needs to proceed with caution. How much are we talking about? If not complete merger and just talking larger parcels – what is the advantage to the city? If we are talking south of the City to Elk River what is the interest? Lots of wetlands and large areas that the city will need to expand its services, to what cost? We need to be good neighbors, but we also need to proceed with caution.
