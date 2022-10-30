Four candidates seek two seats on Zimmerman City Council: Dave Earenfight

Dave Earenfight
Address: 25874 Highway 169, Zimmerman
Family: Three daughters, 10 grandkids, 1 great-grandchild and wife of 54 years.
Education: High school
Age: 78
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
22 years as mayor of Zimmerman, 18 years on the Zimmerman Planning Commission, 12 years as a volunteer firefighter, 14 years on the fire board and helped start Passing the Bread that is in its 15th year.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Providing for the safety of life and limb for the citizens of Zimmerman as well as city employees.
Guard against wasteful spending when budgeting.
Making decisions that are in the best interest of the city.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Passing the Bread, public safety building in Zimmerman for Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, commercial and industrial development, the bus garage and also how well the city made it through the recession in 2008.
4. What prompted you to run for Zimmerman City Council?
I am already on the council after filling in for Linda Frederick.
5. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked most and why?
I like it when the council is looking ahead through the windshield not the rear view mirror at the past.
6. What decision of the Zimmerman City Council have you liked least and why?
The decision I would like the least is a decision to let an employee go.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
I have been mayor of Zimmerman 22 years in all, and I am very familiar with budgeting. I work to make sure we’re not wasting money. As far what city services I would consider reducing, I believe that’s a “make believe question.” I can’t answer it without the facts.
8. Highway 169 in Elk River is being converted to a freeway. The city of Zimmerman continues to work with Sherburne County on the future CSAH 4/Highway 169 interchange and the reconstruction of the intersections and road segment on Fremont Avenue between County Road 45 and 10th Street West. Both projects are currently in design with the county while they work to secure funding. What are the challenges that will surface if the funding isn’t secured in a timely fashion?
Without an interchange, Highway 169 will become bunched up for a long ways south and create a traffic hazard.
9. If the funding is secured in a timely fashion, what will be the opportunities before the city? What would you hope to be able to say about Zimmerman in 10 years after the interchange is constructed?
The opportunities would be unlimited for the community and the next generation of residents.
10. Preliminary talks between officials representing the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors and the Zimmerman City Council began in 2021 to explore the possibility of a merger of the city and township. If elected, what will your approach be to considering this possibility? What are the most important factors in your mind?
(No answer given.)
