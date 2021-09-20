The Magnus Veterans Foundation is taking Twins fans and veterans to Target Field for a game.
The Magnus Veterans Foundation is holding the Great Side by Side fundraiser that includes a free bus ride to see the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 28 at 6:40 p.m.
Field box tickets are $47; home plate view tickets are $32, porch view tickets are $25. Tickets are for sale on the foundation website at: https://magnusveteransfoundation.org. Look under the “events” tab.
The bus will leave from the Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus at 5 p.m. For more information, call Jerry at 612-440-0373.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.