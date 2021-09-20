The Magnus Veterans Foundation is taking Twins fans and veterans to Target Field for a game.

The Magnus Veterans Foundation is holding the Great Side by Side fundraiser that includes a free bus ride to see the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 28 at 6:40 p.m.

Field box tickets are $47; home plate view tickets are $32, porch view tickets are $25. Tickets are for sale on the foundation website at: https://magnusveteransfoundation.org. Look under the “events” tab.

The bus will leave from the Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus at 5 p.m. For more information, call Jerry at 612-440-0373.

Load comments