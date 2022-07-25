Morgan Wolfe spent her early years at a home along the Mississippi; now she is KARE’s new weekend anchor
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A television journalist who spent her early years in Elk River is back in Minnesota as the new weekend anchor for KARE-TV.
So it was fitting that Morgan Wolfe made her KARE debut on Friday, July 15, with an assignment to go to the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River.
“Little did my managers know that’s the county fair I went to as a little kid living in Elk River!” she said in a Facebook post.
Wolfe said the organizers at the fair were very kind to her. She gave a special thank you to the kids who helped show off freezees in her live shot. See it at https://youtu.be/u_mCAZ4kDXo.
The Star News reached out to Wolfe to ask her a few questions about her new job and her ties to Elk River.
Did you grow up in Elk River and graduate from Elk River High School?
My family lived along the Mississippi in Elk River until I was 5 years old! We moved following a super big tornado that did a lot of damage to our yard.
I graduated from Blaine High School, but we still own the home in Elk River. We would spend a lot of time out there in the summer fishing and barbecuing! I have some fond memories along the banks of the Mississippi.
I understand you interned at KARE 11 before working for TV stations in Madison and Salt Lake City. What brought you back to the Twin Cities?
I have been trying to get a job back here for years. I’m really close with my family and being away for six years wasn’t easy. I put a lot more effort into getting back to Minnesota once I got a nephew. He’s the biggest joy in our lives! I’m thankful to be around to watch him grow up.
What is your job at KARE?
I will be KARE’s new weekend anchor. My first newscast is Saturday, July 30. You can watch me 5/6/10 on Saturdays and 5/10 on Sundays. I will report during the week for the 5/6 p.m. newscasts.
What do you like about television news and/or what made you pursue this career?
When I was little, I would watch the Today Show with my mom before school. I always admired Katie Couric for her poise and smarts. When I got older, I started to pay more attention to local news and watched Minneapolis staples like Julie Nelson. KARE’s journalism accolades speak for themself, but I can personally say my coworkers are some of the most passionate and kindest people around. I landed in the right place, even though it may have taken me a few tries to get here! I also have to give credit to my mom, who found the opening at KARE and gave me the confidence to apply.
Do you have a favorite story that you have covered?
One of the biggest stories of my career was covering the missing/murder case of Gabby Petito. I was working at an NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City. We were one of the firsts to cover her initial missing case, and one of the first to report her being found. It was a story that got national attention, and also led me to have an interest in covering more missing cases, especially for women of color that often times go unreported or don’t get as much media attention.
(Editor’s note: Follow Wolfe on Twitter — @MorganWolfeNews, Instagram — @MorganWolfeNews and Facebook — Morgan Wolfe.)
