Nicholas A. Olsen, 86, formerly of Elk River, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Saint Peter.
Olsen, who was born on Dec. 26, 1935, had a 35-year career in education, including a stint as the principal of Elk River High School.
Olsen attended college at St. Olaf in Northfield, received his BA in biology (1957) and was All-Conference on the football team. He attended U.S. Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, and served May 1957 to October 1960, spending time in the waters of Japan on the USS Henderson DD-785.
He furthered his education with a Master of Arts (August 1964) and Doctorate of Education (December 1973) at the University of Minnesota.
He married Joyce Elaine Berna Gustafson on July 29, 1961, at University Lutheran Church of Hope in Minneapolis. The couple had three daughters, Wende, Laurie and Cinde.
Olsen started his career in education teaching in Lake Benton and St. Paul, before he transition to the role of an administrator in St. Paul, Stillwater, Cloquet and Elk River High. He was Elk River High School’s principal for 24 years, retiring in 1997.
Olsen was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, Elk River Lutheran Church, and finally attended River of Life Lutheran Church in Saint Peter. He served his churches in varying capacities.
Following retirement, he spent time doing those things he most enjoyed including fishing, turkey hunting, studying the U.S. Civil War, traveling the country and abroad, and attending collegiate, professional and his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Following the death of his wife in 2017, he moved to Saint Peter and finished his life there surrounded by family and a welcoming community.
Nick is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter Laurie; parents Oscar and Elgie Olsen; in-laws Bernard and Norma Gustafson.
Survived by daughters Wende (Shawn) Davis and Cinde (Corey) Wiebusch; son-in-law Brent Wiebusch; grandchildren Brandon (Naomi, daughters Arya, Ryleigh), Brian, and Amy Davis, Kelsey (Maria, son Sebastian), Trent (Kristen, daughter Lucy), and Trey (Kaitlyn) Wiebusch, Ella, Sienna, and Josephine Wiebusch; brothers Gerald (Barbara) and Ronald (Paulette) Olsen; other family and friends.
Visitation and funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 9, at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St., Elk River.
