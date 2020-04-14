Former city dump trips up plans for SmitHops Brewery proposal

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The developers of a proposed brewery in Zimmerman have run into a snag that is holding up their ability to proceed.
The problem stems from the that fact that the property used to be used for a city dump, and costly vapor issues must be rectified for the Smith family to proceed with the project.
Jeff Smith has reached out to the city and the seller for help. Zimmerman City Council members were apprised of the issue at their April 6 meeting and agreed it would be worth further research but made no commitment.
Zimmerman issued a conditional use permit to SmitHops Brewery in 2019 to operate a brew pub in the former UBC/ProBuild lumberyard office building located at 26299 Fremont Drive.
City Administrator Randy Piasecki said the Smith family was moving closer to closing on the 10,000-square-foot building and property when soil studies raised questions about whether they would be able to close and move forward in 2020 with a renovation of the building.
The former dump operation that existed in the 1960s and early 1970s showed high levels of methane and other vapors generated by fill material, which could create breathing issues, cause a foundation to buckle or, worse, result in an explosion.
“Apparently, much of the site was filled over the remnants of the former dump site and original peats grounds,” Piasecki said in a memo to the council. “Testing conducted on behalf of the Smiths has shown high levels of methane and other gases under the building and in the surrounding grounds. This vapor is a concern as it could lead to explosions if contained under the foundation of the building.”
Piasecki said this accumulation of vapors can be vented outside of the building with renovation and underground installation of collector pipes and vents, but at a price that will add to the cost to the purchase and/or renovation of the building. The Smiths are requesting the city consider financially participating in what is estimated to be a $70,000 project.
The city could use tax abatement as a method of assisting or consider using its Economic Development Authority’s ability to provide assistance.
Jeff Smith in an email that without help they might have to look for an alternative site.
Council members had a few questions for Piasecki, including whether Sherburne County had been approached. The county has been approached for assistance, but not to assist with the latest development.
“They are making application to the county for other assistance,” Piasecki said.
The question was also raised about what will happen to the property if and when an interchange is built at the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4.
The short answer is no one knows for sure, but it is possible the building could be displaced.
The council directed Piasecki to continue to research the matter and to bring it forward when more is known about possible partners that could share in the cost.
“The last thing we want to do is not bring businesses into town,” Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay said.
Council Member Josh Bondus said the site is a great location to bring a business into town, but added he didn’t think the city should be on the hook for half of the costs either.
“The city should be willing to put some skin in the game to keep this project moving forward,” Bondus said, adding the property was a city-owned dump at one point before it was buried and had a property built above it.
