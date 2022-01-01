I lost my fiancée, Ryan, to a fentanyl overdose Dec. 3, 2017. Ryan loved Christmas, but due to his substance use, he spent many Christmases in jail/prison. Ryan spent four of the last five months of his life in jail. He was released Oct. 30, 2017, which meant he would be home for Christmas, and he couldn’t wait to decorate our Christmas tree. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to, because he overdosed on fentanyl he believed was heroin.
Christmas was days away. I had finished my shopping but felt I was missing gifts for someone. It was Ryan. As I sat thinking of what I could gift him that he could enjoy from heaven, I thought of a Christmas tree. But not just any ordinary tree. It would be purple, the color of overdose awareness, and each ornament would have the name of someone’s loved one lost to an overdose.
I pondered on a place for this tree, and a fellow recovery advocate connected me with Dani and Stephanie at Valhalla Place in Brooklyn Park. It was the perfect place, because Ryan had wanted so much to get sober.
The first Christmas the tree went up was 2018. Clients and staff put names of loved ones they’d lost on ornaments and hung them on the tree. Through my advocacy work, I’m connected with families across the U.S. who have lost a loved one, and an ornament is made and hung for them. Last Christmas, we had to add a second tree.
The trees have become a special place for clients to gather and share memories and stories. It creates tears of sadness but also tears of peace and comfort, knowing their loved one is being remembered at Christmas.
This month I spent an emotional 2 1/2 hours placing ornaments on the trees. We have over 300, and the ornaments keep coming, a sad sign the opioid epidemic is not slowing down.
I hope these families can find some comfort during Christmas, knowing these trees exist in memory of all the loved ones we have lost to an overdose. — Anne Emerson, Coon Rapids
