Student speakers talk about obstacles they overcame to achieve graduation
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Students from Ivan Sand Community High School received their diplomas in a ceremony Tuesday, June 8, at Elk River High School’s Zabee Theater.
Ivan Sand is an alternative high school in Elk River for students with different or unique needs. Alternative programs allow students who are at risk of not graduating to attend nontraditional schools to earn a diploma, according to the school’s website.
Two students who spoke at graduation told about how their life journeys took them to Ivan Sand, where they found success.
Eriq Winn said he would have dropped out of school without the close relationships he developed with teachers at Ivan Sand.
He had arrived at Ivan Sand after what was initially a promising start to his high school years.
“Up until this point in my life, school came very easily to me,” he said during his commencement speech. “At the start of my ninth grade year, I was receiving all A’s in my classes.”
He took two honors classes, helped start his school’s jazz band program and was looking to test into a higher level math class.
But due to a combination of family and personal circumstances, he had to move from his hometown in northern Minnesota. The next year was met with hospital visits, treatment and therapy, he said.
Such a big transition affected both his academic and mental health, he said, and the extended time away from school created a large gap in his knowledge.
“This shift from excelling in academics to not being able to understand half the material in my classes was very discouraging. I was willing to give up,” he said.
That’s when he heard about Ivan Sand Community High School.
“Ivan Sand gave me the opportunity to fill the gaps in my knowledge and not only pass my classes, but excel in them,” he said. “It wasn’t easy, though. In order to graduate on time, some weeks I was pushing 60-plus hours of work each week. And when the pandemic hit, achieving graduation seemed impossible.”
But he said his hard work has not gone unnoticed. He has spoken in front of the Elk River Area School Board twice and received several awards.
“The Ivan Sand Community High School gave me the outlet to display my academic potential, and rekindle my passion for pursuing my education,” he said.
He plans to go to college after graduation. He initially intends to pursue an AAS degree in architectural technology and said a job in that field will help him decide if he wants to become an architect.
“No matter what the future holds, I will never forget the time spent here at Ivan Sand Community High School,” he said.
The other student speaker at graduation, Maryjane Voight, said she attended a traditional high school before coming to Ivan Sand three years ago. At the traditional high school, she said she felt alone and filled with anxiety almost every day. She often found herself eating lunch alone in the library. In class, she was too afraid to ask questions, which led her to be too embarrassed to even attend one of her classes. Soon, she was skipping that class and others, and became substantially behind on her credits.
“After a year and a half of this going on, I finally had enough and knew something needed to change for the better,” she said.
Maryjane said she had heard about Ivan Sand and started attending school there in January 2018.
“I remember becoming comfortable very fast,” she said.
Students were friendly, she got the hang of the system quickly and she said she “grew to love every bit of it.”
An in-school therapist, an open lunch that allowed her to leave and enjoy lunch of her choosing, small class sizes and teachers who were easy to communicate with and almost always available to answer questions all helped her on her path to graduation.
“Ivan Sand has changed me and helped me in so many ways,” she said.
After graduation, she plans to attend Bemidji State University to pursue a career in psychology.
She said words cannot describe how thankful she is for all of the staff that have helped her graduate and be successful in her high school career.
“Thank you, Ivan Sand, for helping me grow and succeed when I needed it most,” she said.
Nathan Weber, a social studies teacher at Ivan Sand, gave the staff member keynote.
He advised students to learn how to fail.
“I have always been very clear with my students about my failures in life. There have been many,” he said.
But he said he has also talked about learning from his failures and the successes achieved from those failures.
Weber urged the graduates to try things that they will not be good at and said failure is the key to being a lifelong learner.
“If you are not failing at something, every once in awhile, you’re not growing,” he said.
Nate Doimer, an English teacher at Ivan Sand, emceed the ceremony.
Dr. Daniel Bittman, superintendent of the Elk River Area School District, gave the welcome. He said each of the graduates worked tirelessly to get to this point.
“Your future looks bright,” he told them. “We know that you will continue to do amazing things, not only in our communities, but in the state and in the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.