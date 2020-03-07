Elk River Council directs staff to put former Elk River Library on the market — as is
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Elk River City Council members want to see what the real estate market will bring for the Elk River Senior Activity Center, choosing March 2 to allow staff to put the building on the market without making any changes to the property.
Council members felt selling the building as it is, instead of demolishing it, is the best option, because that would allow a new buyer to have more options.
Officials made the Senior Center operations a part of the new multi-purpose facility that is being built next to Elk River High School instead of refurbishing it as they had earlier discussed. City documents said the present location in the old city library off Proctor Avenue won’t be needed for city activities and needs several expensive updates to remain a viable public building.
Some nonprofits have expressed an interest in the building. One woman has asked the city to consider to maintain the building as an arts center.
City Administrator Cal Portner told council members Monday that he contacted a number of local developers about possible sale prices, and reportedly, learned the lot could fetch $50,000-$80,000 if it were cleared and sold as a single-family development. The property by itself would be $275,000-$300,000.
Council Member Matt Westgaard thought the property should be sold “as-is” to minimize the costs to the city and to allow a new owner to decide the Activity Center’s fate. So did Council Member Nate Ovall, who added that would be “the highest and best use” of the property, but that zoning would be “the tricky part.”
Mayor John Dietz mentioned the Elk River Area School District is aware the city wants to sell the Activity Center. He said the city might have to look at a zone change if the district buys the property.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner asked if Carrie Brummer was at the meeting. Portner mentioned in his memo to the council that Brummer had inquired about the property and would like the council to consider maintaining the property as a community arts center.
Wagner mentioned she had been approached by three nonprofit organizations that are interested in the property. She said she agrees with putting it up for sale, and if groups want to buy it, she’s OK with that, but also had no interest in the city continuing to run it or leasing it. She supported selling the property “as-is.”
Ovall felt it should go on sale soon because anyone looking at making an investment would want lots of lead time.
Westgaard mentioned that the city should note it won’t vacate the building until this fall.
Consensus among council members was to sell the building as is and let the real estate market determine the property’s fate.
