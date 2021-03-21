CAER says community response could more than double the goals set for March FoodShare effort
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Things were hopping at Community Aid Elk River on the morning of Monday, March 15, as the local food shelf cleared the halfway mark of its goal of collecting 50,000 pounds of food and $50,000 in cash during the March food drive that ends on April 11.
“Because our community is so giving, we’re hoping we can surpass our goals and possibly double them,” said Heather Kliewer, CAER’s executive director.
Volunteers like Ray Ott and Loren Simpson were back in the farthest corner of the food shelf on Monday sorting through giant deliveries from Meadowvale Elementary School, St. Andrew’s and Cub Foods. Another dozen volunteers were busy stocking shelves, working with clients on intakes and shopping for them once their orders were filled out.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, we’ve had to temporarily reduce the number of volunteers we have in the building,” said Wendy Erlien, the food shelf’s manager of volunteers, outreach and communications.
Kim Nelson, a 54-year-old Elk River woman, was first in line. She arrived early to soak up the fresh air. The single mother of a 29-year-old autistic son who also shares household duties with her aging parents is on disability and can no longer work like she once did.
Eleven back surgeries have left her unable to work, but she’s still a morning person who derives energy from helping others. She wished she could volunteer at CAER. When she got an abundance of bananas one time, she baked banana bread for the volunteers.
“They’re so nice,” she said. “I can’t believe with all the people they help, they remember me by name,” she said.
The food shelf is busy year-round. An average of 100 families visit CAER Food Shelf each week. Each month an average of 22 families are new to CAER and have never visited the food shelf before. People come to CAER for lots of reasons.
“Most of the people that come to CAER have jobs, but it’s not enough income to cover all the bills, especially day care costs and medical bills,” Kliewer said. “During this past year, however, the number of people experiencing job loss has increased.”
As people are faced with job loss, medical challenges, added day care costs and other unexpected situations, they have found CAER Food Shelf in Elk River to help provide food, shelter, and utility assistance. In the first two months of 2021, CAER has already helped more than 1,600 people receive food – and the nonprofit organization anticipates the number of food assistance requests will continue to increase.
The area’s growing senior population is another growing group of clientele feeling the pinch of fixed incomes not covering their expenses, Kliewer said.
An average of 3,600 pounds of food comes in each week from seven local food retailers who participate in a food rescue program. Every Monday and Friday CAER volunteers pick up prepackaged bags from Cub Foods that their shoppers have selected and purchased to donate.
And hardly a day goes by when a family or some group doing some sort of food drive doesn’t stop by to bring their donations directly to the food shelf.
During the summer volunteers sort through thousands of pounds of produce donated by area farmers. Currently, there’s about 10-13 volunteers on site through the day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We are so fortunate to have a dedicated team of volunteers and staff that help in multiple roles throughout the day, including days we are closed as well,” Erlien said.
Ott has been volunteering at CAER for four years, putting in 16-20 hours a week. The Elk River man is used to really long hours from his days in mid-management. That’s not something he’s proud about, but it did leave him with a sense of gratitude for a community that he came to rely on and trust while raising his three step-daughters with his wife.
“I spent a lot of hours at my work,” he said. “More than I should have. Elk River has been a wonderful place to live. The school system, the city, the infrastructure has been great.”
Ott was filled with a desire to give back to the city and community when he was directed to CAER. What surprised him was the need.
“I was unaware so many families were in need,” he said. “That really touched me.”
He’s happy in his role as a volunteer. He’s happy to leave the decisions to others and help wherever he can. He still strives for everyone around him to have a good day while he’s there and has been amazed by the crew of volunteers CAER assembles.
He feels good that he’s helping people in need, and that they too can find success in their future endeavors. His volunteer schedule still leaves time for him to focus on his wife, children and grandchildren and tinker with wood projects and welding.
“I’m making up for lost time,” Ott said. “I lost out when I was working, and my mind wasn’t always there even when I was not working. There are no refunds or exchanges. Once the time is gone, it’s gone.”
CAER is hosting a special drop-off event on March 27.
“We would love to see everyone donate food and/or funds during our Food Drive and Drop event at CAER,” Kliewer said.
The event is slated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday. If you can’t attend, CAER officials encourage their supporters to donate online. Financial donations can be made online at www.caerfoodshelf.org/donate or via mail to CAER, 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330.
Nonperishable food and product donations are accepted at CAER 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday. When arriving, go to the door in the back of the building and ring the bell. Call 763-441-1020 for donation times available outside of regular business hours.
For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.