I’m writing to support the reelection of Lisa Fobbe for District 5 Sherburne County Commissioner. As you prepare and learn about all the candidates during this election season, I would encourage you to look at all that Lisa has done for the county these past couple of years. She has served as member or liaison to a number of boards, including the regional library system, mental health, employment services and substance abuse to name a few of her commitments as commissioner. In addition I believe her experience and political expertise has benefitted the county when she has advocated on the state level with state representatives. Please consider voting for Lisa Fobbe. She will continue to work for all in Sherburne County! — Kathleen Roy,  Zimmerman

Tags

Load comments