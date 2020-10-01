I’m writing to support the reelection of Lisa Fobbe for District 5 Sherburne County commissioner. As you prepare and learn about all the candidates during this election season, I would encourage you to look at all that Lisa has done for the county these past couple of years. She has served as member or liaison to a number of boards, including the regional library system, mental health, employment services and substance abuse to name a few of her commitments as commissioner. In addition I believe her experience and political expertise has benefited the county when she has advocated on the state level with state representatives. Please consider voting for Lisa Fobbe. She will continue to work for all in Sherburne County! — Kathleen Roy, Zimmerman
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Obituary: Adam Weeks 1982–2020
- Minnesota health officials confirm first death due to COVID-19 in Isanti County
- Wright County Attorney
- Bloomington hotels expected to house homeless through December
- Elk River power plant coming down in pieces
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Little Falls Community High to move to hybrid learning model Oct. 5, following positive COVID case
- Kidnapped girlfriend flees moving vehicle in Bloomington
- Little Falls Schools notified of COVID case in Middle School and at Lindbergh Elementary; urges community to practice COVID safety measures
- Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- I care and I hope you do, too (2)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Joanne Marie Niemczyk (1)
- Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
- Biden, Harris offer hope for our country (1)
Online Poll
What would make you the most happy?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.