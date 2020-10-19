Lisa Fobbe defies labeling. We know her as a person of integrity who diligently helps everyone. We knew her as a member of our former Catholic parish. She is dedicated to lovingly meet the needs of people.

We appreciate her connection to Minnesota’s political infrastructure. She was instrumental in Elim Home resident, Chester Hoeft, receiving the French Legion of Honor Medal for his service in Normandy.

From time to time as different issues arose Bruno would call her. Even though we moved out of her district, she listened. If she didn’t know the contact immediately, we could count on her to get back to us. If you want someone who listens to all sides of an argument and is open to adjusting her opinion when facts reveal new insights, support Lisa Fobbe. You will get a down to earth, dedicated commissioner who will keep Sherburne County thriving. — Bruno S. Gad & Marty Meyer-Gad, Mankato

Load comments