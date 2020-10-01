I am writing to formally endorse Lisa Fobbe for Sherburne County commissioner serving District No. 5. Having the honor of working with Lisa as a fellow commissioner for approximately two years she has always impressed me with her passion, heart and dedication to serving her constituency and the county as a whole. Lisa Fobbe brings a wealth of knowledge about services of great importance to the county such as roads, health and human services, public safety, working toward increasing broadband throughout the county, as well as many other issues. Through the lens of fiscal responsibility, Lisa strives to bring quality services while making smart budgetary decisions. I strongly recommend voting to reelect Lisa Fobbe and allowing her to continue her tireless work on behalf of her district and all Sherburne County residents. —Raeanne Danielowski, Big Lake
