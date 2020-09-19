I am writing to endorse and throw my support behind current County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe. I have known Lisa for over four years as a friend and community member at the local Catholic Church. Lisa is a very capable, hard working, and dedicated public servant. She brings great energy, knowledge, and a very caring attitude to the work of the county. As a county commissioner she has found her stride in working with all sides over issues that affect all of us.

Please consider voting for Lisa. She will continue to give it her all in this most important position serving each of us. Thank you, Lisa, for all of your hard work on our behalf these past few years. — Martha Friendshuh, Zimmerman

