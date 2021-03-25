by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Brian Bohnsack likes to help people set the stage for a secure financial life.
“My best day is when I can sit across the table and help people get on track,” he said. “As a society, we are underplanned and underprepared for retirement.”
Bohnsack, an accountant and financial advisor, is the president of Fleming Investment Group, located at 510 Freeport Ave. in Elk River. The independent financial services firm was founded by Michael Fleming in 2006. In 2010, Bohnsack joined Fleming as a financial advisor and became managing partner in 2014. Fleming retired in 2016.
Today, 15 years after its founding, Fleming Investment Group continues to help clients plan for today and tomorrow.
The team includes Bohnsack, his wife Patty and Danielle Cain. Patty Bohnsack is the office administrator, and Danielle Cain is the operations manager.
This is a second career for both Brian and Patty, who met while both were working in the wireless industry. They have been married for 27 years and have three children.
Brian, who grew up on a family farm in New Prague, said he spent his first 20 years out of college in corporate America working for AT&T Wireless and Verizon Wireless.
By 2004, he was looking for his next career and went to work in the financial services industry in St. Cloud before joining Fleming Investment Group six years later.
“I was actually one of Mike’s clients before I got into this business,” Brian said.
He said he enjoys working with people.
“This business can be very personal,” he said. “We get to know people at a very different level ... Money is very personal to people. It’s a big part of their lives.”
Patty, a native of Crystal, said she loves the relationships that form with clients. Financial planning can be scary and complicated, but she said they strive to work with people to bring their financial picture into focus.
“We feel like God has given us a platform to help people,” Brian added.
Fleming Investment Group offers a variety of services including retirement planning, investments, insurance, tax planning and estate planning, working with individuals, couples, families and small business owners. Fleming Investment Group partners with Commonwealth Financial Network as its broker/dealer. The Bohnsacks said being an independent financial planning firm gives them more freedom to be able to offer products that fit clients’ needs.
They also note that people do not have to have a minimum amount of money to work with Fleming Investment Group, and that it’s never too early or too late to start.
“We truly believe that every time our phone rings and every time someone comes through our door, that they were brought to us for a reason and it doesn’t matter how big or small their portfolio is,” Patty said. “They are important to us.”
