100 years

Photo courtesy of Guardian Angels Care Center

Five women living at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River have surpassed the 100-year-old mark. The care center recently celebrated the members of the Centenarian Club. Left to right are: Laura Nadeau, 104; Mitzi Graham, 101; Ada Samson, 107; Bertha Lennardtz, 106; and Vera Peloquin, 102.

