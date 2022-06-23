Five students enrolled in the Compass program took part in a completion ceremony on June 2 in the board room within the District 728 offices.
Compass is a transition program for 18- to 21-year-old students with developmental disabilities and require special education to meet the needs identified in the five transition areas:
• Community
• Daily living skills
• Employment skills
• Post-secondary
• Recreation and leisure
Students are able to exhibit semi-independent skills by working in groups with one adult facilitator for an extended period of time.
The June 2 event had all the pomp and circumstance of a typical graduation, but the students helped make it their own special event.
The processional was the music of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”
Compass staff welcomed people to the ceremony.
A slide show accompanied by instrumental music helped show highlights from the school year.
Superintendent Dr. Daniel Bittman, who gets to know the students who attend Compass at the District 728 offices, says it has been privilege and humbling.
Teachers, staff and the superintendent of schools addressed the students on the impact the students have made in their lives and predicted these students would find success in whatever direction they take in life.
Compass graduates this year are Jamie Proell, Joey Wessel, Quinten Dyakanoff, Emma Krueger and Abigail Erickson.
Compass staff distributed the diplomas.
The recessional was the song “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
