Joe Nathan

Families and community members can help produce a much stronger opening of school this fall. Here are five approaches, none of which cost a cent, that can help more students succeed.

1. Download and review with youngsters ages 5-18 the terrific free publication “Reach for the Stars.” Barb Bergseth, who lives in Fridley and is program administrator at Synergy & Leadership Exchange, explained this booklet lists 130 “academic enrichment programs, challenges, competitions, events and opportunities for K-12 students.” These programs allow youngsters, as Bergseth put it, to “discover and develop their interests, passions and talents.”

