Youth resilience expert Kate Fitzsimons helps thousands of teens, teachers and parents build resilience in a way that is inspiring, practical and impactful.

Thumbs Up has lined her up to speak virtually at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The 90-minute session will include a Q&A session. Fitzsimons will be back on Feb. 5 to work with teens while they are in school in a talk about resilience. For more information and a Zoom link, visit www.facebook.com/ThumbsUpHigh5K.

