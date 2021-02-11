Kate Fitzsimons

Kate Fitzsimons, who helps teens learn to be resilient, spoke virtually to Elk River Area School District students in grades 6-12 on Feb 5. There were 210 students on the Zoom call.

Fitzsimons is a certified life coach and author who has overcome personal tragedy in her own life.

Replay and view her presentation at https://tinyurl.com/1vayn7zu.

