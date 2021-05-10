Anglers looking for local information before the Saturday, May 15, fishing opener for walleye, bass, northern pike and trout in lakes can gain knowledge from regional fishing reports by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The regional fishing reports include details about waters throughout each region and can be found on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/fishing by clicking on “Fishing outlooks by region.”
