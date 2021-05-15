A first-time Cheer Bag Drive Thru or Park and Play for Mental Health Awareness Month event attracted dozens of participants on Saturday, May 8, at Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River.
Event sponsors were Sherburne County Area United Way, the Power of Kindness Group and Thumbs Up 5K. The group gave away 69 cheer bags to kids, and some to adults, according to event organizers.
The adult bags included mental health tools, resources, coupons to local shops, and a few other goodies.
The child bag had an Usborne activity book, crayons, an Elk River Dairy Queen token for one free ice cream cone, Papa Murphy’s Mini Murph coupon and kids tattoos.
Participants were invited to bring their children to the drive thru or park and play at the playground or go for a walk around the park.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the event is a way organizers hope to spread some sunshine, cheer and hope to the community.
For more information, go to www.sherburneunitedway.org/power-of-kindness.
Volunteers at Minnesota Senior Corps Association (City of St. Cloud- Aging Services Department) assisted with event that involved many nonprofits, businesses and individuals and donations.
Exercise improves mental health
Those who stopped at the park to play were encouraged to walk around Lion’s Park, as exercise has many benefits to a person’s mental health.
The benefits of exercise on your mental health include:
•Enhanced mood: As quickly as 5 minutes into physical activity, individuals can notice an enhancement in their mood.
•Research shows that exercise can help alleviate mild to moderate long-term depression.
•Reduced stress: Exercise can help release stress and increase relaxation.
•Regular exercise has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety.
•A boost in energy: Improved health – decreases blood pressure and heart rate, controls weight, strengthens muscles and enhances immunity
•Better, more restful sleep
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.