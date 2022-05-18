The public is invited to the city of Elk River’s first-ever SwappER Shop at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.
Residents are invited to bring items that aren’t their style anymore or that they don’t need, and take the opportunity to bring home their own “new” treasures donated by other SwappER participants. The event is free to attend, and no money is exchanged; everything must be given and taken freely.
The inaugural SwappER Shop is garden themed. Keep an eye out when decluttering the garage or shed for items in good condition that are simply taking up space and not being used, including:
•Lawn and garden décor.
•Bird houses, bird feeders, bird baths.
•Planters and flowerpots (plastic, clay, ceramic).
•Shovels, rakes, trowels, pitchforks, etc.
•Hand tools.
•Gardening and plant books.
Please leave the following items at home, as they won’t be accepted at the SwappER Shop:
•Mowers, power tools (nothing gas or electric accepted).
•Broken items.
•Plants, trees, shrubs, used garden soil.
While you don’t have to bring items for donation to participate, for each item you do donate, you’ll receive a ticket for a drawing. Tickets will be drawn every 15 minutes for your chance to win Elk River Farmers Market tokens and $25 in Chamber Bucks.
