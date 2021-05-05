by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Economic Development Authority learned on April 19 its Public Art Subcommittee has made progress on fundraising needed for the sculpture in downtown Elk River.
Colleen Eddy, an economic development specialist for the city of Elk River, said a huge thanks goes to First Bank of Elk River and John Houlton.
The Elk River community bank, formerly First National Bank, has agreed to contribute $2,000.
The majority of funding for the project has been secured through the City of Elk River Economic Development Authority as well as a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board. But the city still needs help close a $3,000 gap.
The city of Elk River has commissioned Milligan Studios of St. Paul to design, create and install a public art sculpture that showcases the city’s history in leading economic transportation efforts both through the highway and riverway system.
Milligan Studios, a sculpture collaborative, has designed and created specifically for Elk River a sculpture called “Slipstream.” It will be located at the eastern entrance to downtown Elk River, visible from Highway 10/Main Street/Parrish Avenue, and will serve as an invitation to travelers and locals alike to learn how the development and use of several transportation systems has shaped the economic vitality of the town. Elk River’s own Charles M. Babcock was the first commissioner of the Minnesota Highway Department in 1917. His leadership and forethought laid the foundation for the state’s current highway and transportation system. The sculpture, purposely and thoughtfully located near the Mississippi River, also pays homage to the history the river played in establishing early settlements and commerce of the region, according to city documents.
The city is also working with several community organizations, including the Elk River Chamber of Commerce, the Elk River Library, ISD 728 schools, Energy City Commission, and Granite Shores Apartments on the project.
The “Slipstream” sculpture is made of bronze, steel and kiln-formed architectural recycled glass.
The sculpture will facilitate both communal and individual experiences. It can be “read” from afar, as it will have the form of a leaping fish or a river. Up close, one will see a community of diverse fish swimming along in two slipstreams, encircled with intertwining steel pieces representing highways, as “Slipstream” is in honor of Babcock, who developed the Minnesota Highway system. It pays homage to the rich history of the city as well as to the Mississippi River whose banks it will enhance.
It will be positioned on the intersection of Main Street and Parrish Avenue of the Granite Shores Plaza. Visible from Highway 10 and lit by solar power at night, the sculpture will welcome travelers along the highway and area residents to pause, to enjoy its beauty, to reflect on the history and natural resources of Elk River, and to explore downtown businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.