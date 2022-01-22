The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract with Bolton & Menk Inc. for the design of an interchange at Highway 169 and County Road 4 in Zimmerman.

A request for proposals was earlier sent to consulting firms and three proposals were submitted.

The Bolton & Menk proposal came in at $1,727,895. The other two proposals were for $1,868,165 and $1,936,691.

The state had earlier awarded $2 million in funding for the interchange design.

Load comments