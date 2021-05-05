by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council awarded the sale of capital improvement and equipment bonds for Fire Station No. 3 and related equipment on April 19 after commanding “incredible” interest rates, according to Terry Heaton, of accounting and consultant firm Baker Tilly.
The representative of the city’s financial advisement firm said there were three bidders representing 35 financial institutions for the $5,225,000 in general obligation capital improvement and equipment, Series 2021A, bonds. Piper Sandler and Co. offered the lowest bid of 1.47%.
This is about one-third of a percent lower than had been projected, and the timing of the sale actually played to the city’s benefit. The city had considered a sale two weeks earlier, but with the interest rates it commanded the city (and its taxpayers) will save $153,000 and the city received a premium, meaning cash was paid and they only had to sell $4.8 million of the 20-year premium bonds to generate the necessary amount of revenue for the project.
There had been an upward trend in rates in the last month.
“We were going to sell two weeks ago,” said Heaton, who added the rates probably would have come in closer to the original estimate.
Finance Director Lori Ziemer had suggested April 19. “She had a sense about this,” Heaton said.
Heaton said the city has a stable credit rating of AA+, just one step away from the highest rating of AAA.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz joked that maybe the city should quickly find more things to build, given the rates.
At the same meeting, the council also approved the issuance of general obligation water utility revenue bonds, Series 2021C, totaling $1,750,000 to finance the expansion of the Field Services Facility.
The city of Elk River is the qualified entity to issue the bonds and on April 13 the Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission adopted a resolution requesting the City Council adopt the resolution approving the issuance of the water revenue bonds.
They will be paid for with revenue from the water utility.
