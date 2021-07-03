Every year kids and adults go to the emergency room with fireworks injuries.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal asks people to put safety first this Fourth of July with these tips.
•Use fireworks responsibly, especially around children. Kids mimic adult behavior.
•If it flies or explodes, it’s illegal in Minnesota.
•Use fireworks outdoors, far from property and crowds.
•Don’t let children or animals run through the area where fireworks are being set off. They could step on a spent firework that is still hot.
•Sparklers can cause serious burns. Consider glow sticks or light-up wands as an alternative.
•Use a long lighter meant for a gas grill to light fireworks.
•Do not try to re-light a dud. Ever.
•Soak used fireworks in water and leave them outside overnight before discarding into trash containers.
See more tips at sfm.dps.mn.gov.
